Man hit by car after stopping to pick up ladders on M1 dies in hospital

A man who was hit by a car as he stopped on the M1 to pick up ladders which had fallen from his vehicle last week has died in hospital, police have said.

The 67-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was hit by a Toyota Rav-4 about half a mile from the junction 47 exit on the northbound carriageway in Leeds at about 1.30pm on May 21.

West Yorkshire Police said the man, who suffered serious injuries in the incident, died in hospital on Tuesday (May 27).

A statement from the force said: “It is believed he was struck while trying to recover ladders from the carriageway after they fell from the roof of the Ford Ranger vehicle he was travelling in.

“The collision is now being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who saw the ladders falling on to the carriageway.

“A man who was interviewed voluntarily by officers on the same day as the collision has been released under investigation.”