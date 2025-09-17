Man in his 20s dies after motorcycle crash in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 15:05 BST
A man in his 20s has died after a motorcycle crash in Yorkshire, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police said it was contacted on Tuesday (Sep 16) about a crash on the A169 Blue Bank at Sleights shortly after 6pm.

The incident involved a red Honda CBR 650, which was travelling southbound when it crashed.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20s who police say is from the Whitby area, died at the scene.

A statement said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a motorcycle collision at Sleights.

“It involved a red Honda CBR 650, travelling southbound. The sole rider - a man in his twenties from the Whitby area - suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Blue Bank Sleightsplaceholder image
Blue Bank Sleights | Google

“We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene.

“The road was closed until around 2am to allow for collision investigation.”

Anyone who may have seen the red motorbike travelling between Whitby and Sleights is asked to contact police on 101, or email [email protected], quoting reference number 12250175562.

