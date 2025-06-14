Man in his 20s dies as air ambulance called to crash on Yorkshire sliproad

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Yorkshire earlier this week.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of the incident involving a blue BMW 1 series, which had crashed at the southbound slipround at the junction f the A1 and the A168.

It happened at around 11.55pm on Thursday (Jun 12) and the force said no other vehicles were believed to have been involved.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We attended along with ambulance and air ambulance teams, and sadly the man was pronounced dead despite our best efforts.

“We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicle in the moments leading up to it.”