Man in his 20s dies as air ambulance called to crash on Yorkshire sliproad
North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of the incident involving a blue BMW 1 series, which had crashed at the southbound slipround at the junction f the A1 and the A168.
It happened at around 11.55pm on Thursday (Jun 12) and the force said no other vehicles were believed to have been involved.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We attended along with ambulance and air ambulance teams, and sadly the man was pronounced dead despite our best efforts.
“We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicle in the moments leading up to it.”
Anyone with information or footage which may help police is asked to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 12250106381, or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.