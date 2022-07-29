The casualty's pet climbed back up the bank to a caravan site between Danby and Egton Bridge and alerted people to the emergency.

Her owner was trapped on rocks at the base of te embankment with multiple injuries and was eventually stretchered out by the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team.

The CMRT said: "As normal on a Wednesday evening, at 6pm hours all team members received a message reminding them to report for training at 7.30pm. However, within a few minutes of that message being sent out those training plans were cancelled when another alert was received - as the Yorkshire Ambulance Service had requested our assistance. They had received a call about a man having reportedly fallen 200ft down an embankment alongside the River Esk south of Lealholm, between Danby and Egton Bridge.

The man's dog is comforted

"All available team members were mobilised together with our two Land Rovers. One of our members who lives fairly close arrived relatively quickly and soon met up with the YAS paramedic and Great North Air Ambulance paramedic and doctor who were treating the casualty. He was thankfully not in the river but laid on the bankside rocks. It was not clear how long the casualty had been there but at the time it was thought it may possibly have been for many hours.

"Whilst the casualty was receiving treatment for potential multiple chest, shoulder and other injuries, our team members brought additional equipment including a mountain rescue stretcher. Once he had been stabilised we lifted him onto our stretcher and secured him within a vacuum mattress and a casualty bag.

"Our task then was to decide on the best extraction route as there were a few options but none of them was easy - including a steep climb up the embankment using a back-up rope system although the vegetation was very overgrown with many loose rocks. Another option was to have him winched out by the Coastguard helicopter that had by then arrived. However, following an assessment on the ground by the helicopter crew that option was discounted owing to the potential danger of flying debris from overhanging trees likely to be caused by the helicopter’s down-draft. So there was mutual agreement between the various services to go for a long ‘stretcher-carry’ back the way that we had walked in - the problem being that it was along a very rough, ill-defined, muddy and undulating narrow path with lots of overgrown vegetation and trip hazards.

The difficult extraction of the casualty from the riverbank

"It was then a matter of a slow, painstaking and careful carry-out lasting just under one-hour, with eight rescuers handling the stretcher at all times. Sometimes walking, sometimes stationary and passing it ‘hand over hand’ depending on the difficulty of the terrain, taking it in turns to allow sufficient rest for the rescue team including the Coastguard crew who stayed on to help with the carry-out and the YAS paramedics who had a lot of medical kit to carry.

"Once we reached the end of the difficult forested area (about 350 metres) we then had another 250 metres of uphill climb across a field and back to a campsite where we transferred the casualty to the waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital. We wish him well with his recovery.

"The alarm had in effect only been raised when the casualty’s dog was seen alone below Wild Slack Farm caravan site, which is situated at the top of the embankment. It is thought that the dog may have climbed up on hearing voices above which is how people at the top became aware of what had taken place. The dog was very friendly and clearly frightened, cold, hungry and tired but reluctant to leave her owner until coaxed by one of our team members.

"The campsite at Wild Slack Farm proved to be an ideal RV-point and the support from the farmers and campers was superb - a huge debt of thanks to them. From directing rescuers to the scene to supplying water for the GNAAS crew and dog treats for the casualty’s dog (and taking care of her at the farm). Then when we finally made it back to the campsite and transferred the casualty to the ambulance the farmers and campers had set up a picnic table for us with much needed hot tea and refreshments. After our de-brief we made a point of thanking them all and threw in round of applause for them for good measure."