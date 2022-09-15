Man uses GPR robot linemarker to paint stunning ER initials across fields of Yorkshire

Garry Scott, 43, uses the machine's GPS function to map out the ER symbol.

The £26,000 machine then gets to work and takes around half an hour to create the design, which can be seen on pitches including Newsome Panthers.

Since posting a picture of the amazing work on social media, Garry, from Slaithwaite, has been inundated with requests for the ER logos across Yorkshire.

Garry Scott has created the stunning logo pattern on fields across Yorkshire

Drone pictures show the logo from above and Garry told the Yorkshire Post he would love a member of the Royal Family to spot one.

He said he is trying his best to respond to as many requests as possible.

"We are doing it to offer a bit back to our local community and to give a chance for the local community and sports clubs to show their respect to the Queen", he said.

"We have had over 70 requests which is overwhelming but unfortunately we can’t get through them all but we are trying our best."

The machine was supplied and sold to Garry - of Garry Scott Groundwork’s, Landscaping & Maintenance - by Origin Amenities Ltd.

Many social media users have praised the intricate designs in commemoration of the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday.

One said: “This is a brilliant idea and really touching.”

Another added: “I have never seen anything quite like that, it looks amazing from above.”