Man who died after his Aston Martin DBX SUV crashed into a tree named as family pay tribute
Shortly after 2pm on Tuesday (Oct 15), police responded to reports of a crash near Wetherby.
By 5pm police and air ambulance were on scene on the A58 Leeds Road between Bardsey and Collingham.
A grey Aston Martin DBX SUV, which had been travelling towards Collingham from Bardsey, had left the carriageway and crashed into a tree.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigating have revealed the driver was 60-year-old David Barral.
His family have now released a photograph of him and a tribute via police.
They said: “We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man.
“Rest in peace David we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts. We love you.”
Police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the car’s movements in the time leading up to it to please contact them.
“They would particularly like to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.
“You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250591258.”