Man who died in East Yorkshire crash named in tribute by family

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 12:12 BST
A man who died in an East Yorkshire crash in Aldborough has been named by his family as 45-year-old Gregory Grant.

It was reported that that a red Honda CBR900 was travelling along the B1238, Hull Road before reportedly narrowly avoiding a Mini Cooper on Friday May 9.

The rider then left the road before coming to a stop in a nearby field, North Yorkshire Police said.

Gregory Grant, the rider of the red Honda, was airlifted to hospital to receive medical treatment.

However, he has passed away from his injuries.

Paying tribute to Greg, his family said: "You had just found your happy place, and now it's been taken away, we love you always, Mum and all the family."

His daughter Lucy added: ''We hope you have found your peace, Dad. Love and miss you so much.’’

