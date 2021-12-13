The service will be held at Fixby Crematorium on December 30 at 9.15am.

More than 100 of Mandy's friends and family are set to attend her funeral - but there has been some space set aside for members of the public to go along to pay their respects.

Organisers of the funeral said there will be 120 seats inside the building which have been set aside for friends and family, who will all be given a white ribbon to wear. Anyone not wearing a white ribbon will not be allowed a seat.

Mandy Taylor died earlier this month, aged just 53

However, there is standing room only at the back of the room for members of the public to attend, while the service will also be live-streamed outside for anyone who wishes to attend but cannot fit inside the room.

Mandy had helped raise funds for the refurbishment of The Piece Hall in Halifax among a number of other ventures and charities, and inspired many people because of her unrelenting positivity.

Despite being diagnosed with cancer three times in the last 10 years, she said it had introduced her to a world of new opportunities while in her 40s.