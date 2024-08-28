The Tan Hill Inn, in Richmond, has paid tribute to Margaret Baines, the former landlady of 30 years who passed away just months after her “beloved husband”.

Between 1985 and 2005 Margaret was more than a landlady, but has been described as the “architect” of what the Tan Hill Inn is known for today.

Margaret and her husband, Alex, purchased the Tan Hill Inn, Britain's highest pub, after learning it was up for sale.

Despite the challenges of a remote location and an ageing building, Margaret took on the day-to-day management of the inn, becoming its primary decision-maker while Alex focused on farming.

During her time at the inn, Margaret played a key role in attracting both locals and tourists. She helped expand the pub's reach, including making it one of the first in the country to host weddings outside of a registry office.

Margaret managed the Tan Hill Inn for over two decades, guiding it through various challenges and changes.

Her time there is often regarded as a significant period in the inn's history, contributing to its continued popularity and reputation today.

Staff at the Tan Hill Inn compared Margaret to her 18th century predecessor, Susan Peacock, as they said in her obituary: “Margaret was strong and resolute and a formidable force to be reckoned with.”

Margaret died on August 2, 2024, at her daughter’s home in St Austell, Cornwall - just four months after the passing of her husband, Alex, in April.

In a tribute staff said: “Her untimely death leaves a family in further grief after such a terrible start to the year.

“All had wished for more time with this remarkable woman, a much-loved mum, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend to many.