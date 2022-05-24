Plan of the proposed care home

However, ward councillor Mike Stathers said officers at East Riding Council should "get their heads together and resolve this” so the “much-needed” home can be built.

Developers want to construct the 66-bed two-storey home west of the Wold House medical centre, on Medford Street in the town, less than 70 metres away from the pig farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are recommending refusal of the plans, which are due to be discussed by members of the planning committee on Thursday.

The site for the proposed care home in Market Weighton

The public protection and environmental control team has objected to applications for housing within 200 metres of the livestock unit, due to concerns regarding noise and odours.

A report to councillors refers to a policy in the area’s local planning blueprint which “specifically identifies the removal of the pig farm... as being a key part of the delivery of the wider residential development” so as not to affect future residents. Assessments provided to the council state that any noise can be mitigated and smell is currently “not problematic”.

But officers say they have no control over how many pigs could go on the site and that could cause problems down the line.

The farm’s operator has also told the council that they have “no intention to move the operations to a different location at the present time”.

Location plan for the new care home at Market Weighton

However, Wolds Weighton ward councillor Mr Stathers, who intends speaking at the meeting, said several hundred houses had been built “in fairly close proximity” to the farm in recent years and he had not heard any complaints from residents.

“From what I understand, the planners themselves are quite happy with the proposal for the care home but public protection is expressing concern about odour from the pig farm, but it’s likely to be relocated in the near future,” he added.

“I think officers need to get their heads together and resolve this.