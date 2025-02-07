Married at First Sight: I got married in front of the TV cameras and now I’m marrying couples in real life

In 2021 Matt Jameson was part of the first same-sex couple to wed on hit TV series Married at First Sight UK. Now four years on, Matt has qualified to become a celebrant after being inspired by the show.

Matt stayed with his ‘husband’ from the show for two years before they separated citing “age and location” as the main issues.

While Matt is single again he refuses to give up on romance.

He said: "I'd never say never. I'd get married again.

MAFS star Matt Jameson has now become a celebrant

“But for now I'm looking forward to marrying others as a celebrant. I met one of my first couples who was interested in me marrying them.

“I’m so excited.”

Matt is one of the few reality TV stars who has managed to sustain a media career after the show. He regularly hosts Pride UK events as well as being co-host of the Yorkshire Talks podcast alongside Christine Talbot.

Matt, who also runs LGBTQ+ charity Out Together, said: “Nowadays you always need multiple revenue streams.

“I want to be able to afford to have my own family one day.”