Married at First Sight: I got married in front of the TV cameras and now I’m marrying couples in real life
Matt stayed with his ‘husband’ from the show for two years before they separated citing “age and location” as the main issues.
While Matt is single again he refuses to give up on romance.
He said: "I'd never say never. I'd get married again.
“But for now I'm looking forward to marrying others as a celebrant. I met one of my first couples who was interested in me marrying them.
“I’m so excited.”
Matt is one of the few reality TV stars who has managed to sustain a media career after the show. He regularly hosts Pride UK events as well as being co-host of the Yorkshire Talks podcast alongside Christine Talbot.
Matt, who also runs LGBTQ+ charity Out Together, said: “Nowadays you always need multiple revenue streams.
“I want to be able to afford to have my own family one day.”
He added that while he has a passion for officiating same-sex weddings, Matt is honoured to marry couples of all backgrounds and sexualities.