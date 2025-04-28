30-year-old man dies after motorbike crashes into parked car in Middlesbrough
Cleveland Police were called to the scene of the crash in Marshall Avenue in Middlesbrough at around 8.30pm on Sunday (Apr 28).
Officers attended the scene following reports that a white Husqvarna TE 20 motorbike had crashed into a parked Nissan Qashqai.
The rider was left with serious injuries and taken to James Cook University Hospital, but died a short time later.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
The force also appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident - or the moments leading up to it - to contact them on 101, quoting incident number SE23074445.
