A 30-year-old man has died after the motorbike he was riding crashed into a parked car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police were called to the scene of the crash in Marshall Avenue in Middlesbrough at around 8.30pm on Sunday (Apr 28).

Officers attended the scene following reports that a white Husqvarna TE 20 motorbike had crashed into a parked Nissan Qashqai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider was left with serious injuries and taken to James Cook University Hospital, but died a short time later.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”