Marton Hall School reunion
Having met up at 5-year intervals, in 2014 and 2019, many felt that this would be their last reunion.
It was over half a century since they were pupils together at the former Preparatory School, next to Sewerby Park.
Many of the septuagenarians had travelled across the country to be present, and Robin Blencoe had even come all the way from Vancouver Island in Canada.
Organiser, Roger Kohn, said "It was an amazing experience for us all, many of whom had not seen one another for 60 years. Sadly, some of our contemporaries were unable to make it, due to ill health, but those who did found it very emotional.
Memories were dredged from the depths and shared. We gathered later in the evening at the Bridlington Links Golf Club next door and, after watching England beat the Swiss on penalties in the Euros, sat down for dinner, followed by a prizegiving session with speeches. It was a fabulous day.
Will we do it again in another five years? Probably not, but I never like to say 'never'!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.