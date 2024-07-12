On Saturday 6th July, twenty-four ‘old boys’ gathered, once again, in front of Marton Hall with owner, David Allison, to pose for a traditional school photograph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having met up at 5-year intervals, in 2014 and 2019, many felt that this would be their last reunion.

It was over half a century since they were pupils together at the former Preparatory School, next to Sewerby Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the septuagenarians had travelled across the country to be present, and Robin Blencoe had even come all the way from Vancouver Island in Canada.

Marton Hall School reunion, July 2024

Organiser, Roger Kohn, said "It was an amazing experience for us all, many of whom had not seen one another for 60 years. Sadly, some of our contemporaries were unable to make it, due to ill health, but those who did found it very emotional.

Memories were dredged from the depths and shared. We gathered later in the evening at the Bridlington Links Golf Club next door and, after watching England beat the Swiss on penalties in the Euros, sat down for dinner, followed by a prizegiving session with speeches. It was a fabulous day.