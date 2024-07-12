Marton Hall School reunion

By Roger Kohn
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:55 BST
On Saturday 6th July, twenty-four ‘old boys’ gathered, once again, in front of Marton Hall with owner, David Allison, to pose for a traditional school photograph.

Having met up at 5-year intervals, in 2014 and 2019, many felt that this would be their last reunion.

It was over half a century since they were pupils together at the former Preparatory School, next to Sewerby Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many of the septuagenarians had travelled across the country to be present, and Robin Blencoe had even come all the way from Vancouver Island in Canada.

Marton Hall School reunion, July 2024Marton Hall School reunion, July 2024
Marton Hall School reunion, July 2024

Organiser, Roger Kohn, said "It was an amazing experience for us all, many of whom had not seen one another for 60 years. Sadly, some of our contemporaries were unable to make it, due to ill health, but those who did found it very emotional.

Memories were dredged from the depths and shared. We gathered later in the evening at the Bridlington Links Golf Club next door and, after watching England beat the Swiss on penalties in the Euros, sat down for dinner, followed by a prizegiving session with speeches. It was a fabulous day.

Will we do it again in another five years? Probably not, but I never like to say 'never'!"

Related topics:EnglandCanada

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice