Mr Lister, 82, who is celebrating his 60th year in the tailoring industry, is now working at Bradford’s infamous IK Collections to meet the demand for handmade Savile Row suits.

The renowned tailor ran his own business in the city for more than half a century in the former wool capital of the world, before making the difficult decision to retire. He has now been persuaded out of retirement by Imran Khan - owner of IK Collections and whose customers include TV presenter David Dickinson, Boxer Amir Khan and DJ Tom Zanetti.

Mr Lister, who is from Cleckheaton, said: “I have loved every minute of my time in tailoring.

Master of tailoring Ray Lister

“Many of my customers have become friends.”

Mr Khan, 39, is delighted to have Mr Lister back working under the same roof at IK Collections, which is located in Westgate, Bradford, and also has shops in Newcastle and Manchester.

He said: “The tailoring he does, it’s so good and he has customers from all around the world.

“He just gives the best advice

“He brings the full bespoke-style experience, working under the banner of Ray Lister Tailoring The Savile Row of the North.”

Mr Lister will be working at IK Collections on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Many of the clothes at IK Collections are currently made in a studio at the back of the showroom.