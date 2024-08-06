Mayor attends 85th anniversary event for charity supporting local polio survivors

People from across Yorkshire, who contracted polio as children, celebrated the 85th anniversary of The British Polio Fellowship on Sunday 4 August. The Mayor of Featherstone Town Council, Councillor Dwain Longley also attended and joined in the celebration.

The 85th anniversary of The British Polio Fellowship (formerly known as the Infantile Paralysis Fellowship) took place at the Community Centre in Featherstone. More than 30 people attended the event which was themed A Day at the Races. Ladies were asked to wear hats or fascinators and men, flat caps and waistcoats.

Jan Taylor, Chair of the Yorkshire region commented: “It was a lot of fun, and its thanks the Yorkshire Region Committee and all the helpers on the day. Friendship is at the heart of our ethos here in Yorkshire and we are proud to be part of the British Polio Fellowship. On every table at the event there was a yellow rose. Yellow is the symbol of friendship, and everyone was asked to take a rose home with them, to remember the celebrations, but more importantly to know they aren’t alone and are surrounded by friends and offers of support.”

Before refreshments, a racing quiz organised by Paul Marchant took place which involved model horses and jockeys that were moved one space forward whenever a team answered a question correctly. The winning team were presented with small wooden trophies. Overall, the tombola and a Name the Bear competition raised over £100 for the Yorkshire region to fund future events.

The Mayor of Featherstone, Councillor Dwain Longley, added: “I’d like to thank Jan and the Committee for inviting me to this 85th anniversary and allowing me the honour of cutting the celebratory cake. I have to admit, before coming today I didn’t know anything about polio or the people living with its late effects. But I do now and having sat and spoken to many of those affected by polio at the event, it’s clear to see what an important role the local branch and the Yorkshire region of the British Polio Fellowship play in ensuring polio survivors don’t feel isolated and are offered the help and support that’s needed.”