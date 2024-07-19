Plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant in a Yorkshire town have been approved – despite officers recommending it should be rejected for not creating the ‘right type’ of jobs.

McDonald’s has the go-ahead to build the new restaurant on land north of Campbell Way, close to the Outgang Lane/Common Road roundabout in Dinnington. The fast food giant says the proposed development will bring a vacant site into active use and create 100 jobs.

Planning officers at Rotherham Council recommended councillors refused the scheme as it would reduce the potential for any future development of the land, with ‘no significant benefit’.

During Friday's meeting of the council’s planning board, councillors voted to approve the scheme, saying they were satisfied with the proposal and supported job creation.

The site of the planned McDonald's

Councillor Stuart Knight said there is no such thing as a ‘bad job’, adding: “If we open up the gates to more retail outlets then that’s opening the gates to more jobs. Dinnington…is crying out for development, and is crying out for any investment.”

Councillor Paul Thorp added: “If we don’t go ahead with this, where are these jobs going to be created? We should be supporting this application”.

Councillor Joanna Baker-Rogers added that she had received emails supporting the plans, and that the board should reflect the will of residents. The idea was popular with locals, as 139 letters supporting the plans were submitted to RMBC, along with 11 objections.

Applicant Emma Gonstall, associate director of Lichfield Planning Consultancy, said the site has been vacant since the 90s, and needs ‘over £400,000 of remediation works’. Ms Gonstall added that the restaurant would support 165 direct construction jobs.

Franchisee Franco Ventura told the meeting: “I’m a local person, I live in Ravenfield, I was born in Rotherham. I had a great career in McDonald’s, I became part of the executive team…and became a francisee back in Rotherham in 2017.”