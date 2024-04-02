Meet LNER's 'lost property man' who reunites Yorkshire's rail passengers with weird and wonderful possessions

The former engineer heads up the train operator’s Lost and Found, reuniting customers with their items, sometimes even delivering them personally. Over the past six years, Maurice has looked after thousands of items that have been found onboard trains or left behind, with mobile phones and laptops among the most common belongings recovered.

But every so often, Maurice also receives the odd item you would expect people to perhaps miss, such as a bright orange lifebuoy, an enormous life-sized cuddly toy, a pram - complete with baby food, walkers, wheelchairs and recently, an electric bike.

As Maurice explained, no two days are the same.

Weird and wonderful items in the Lost and Found storage

“Even though I’ve been doing this job for a while, I’m often amazed by just what is left behind or lost on our trains or in our stations,” he said.

"We work hard to return as many items as possible, both large and small, from luggage to the more unusual items we come across, such as a prosthetic leg. Many customers are really grateful to be reunited with their belongings and we’re delighted to be able to help.”

Maurice is certainly kept busy, with nearly 100 items arriving from one station alone in a single afternoon.

And some of the most memorable items that Maurice recalls either coming across are a signed picture of Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard taken at the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul; a mobile disco, complete with a set of DJ mixing decks; a Louis Vuitton purse which held huge sentimental value to its owner; and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Maurice Green was a railway engineer before taking charge of lost property for LNER

Maurice recalled that the owner of the Louis Vuitton purse was distraught and revealing that it had been found and telling them was one of the most special moments of his career.

While the satisfaction of reuniting numerous children’s cuddly toys and baby comforters with their rightful owners is also a very rewarding experience.

After a while, items that are left unclaimed are sent to auction, where the proceeds are donated to LNER’s partner charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) and a local charity that supports bereaved children.

Maurice said: “I’m proud that in the last year alone we helped to raise £20,000 for CALM. It’s good to know that the money from the sale of unclaimed or unwanted items is put to good use, helping people and making a difference.

“I love working on the railways and the last 12 years at LNER have been the best years of my life. I’m always happy to help and I do my best to look after people and deliver great customer service every day.”