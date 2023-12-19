Meet some of the Yorkshire hospital workers supporting staff and patients this Christmas

Working over the festive period is all part of the job for many healthcare workers.

Doctors and nurses spring to mind as obvious ones, but staff from porters to cleaners, and play workers to catering teams, will be giving up Christmas Day with their loved ones to keep hospitals going for the patients who need them.

At Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which runs hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury, Dawn Stott will be among them. The play leader is due to work on December 25 and again over the new year period.

“I’m quite happy to come in,” she reflects. “People always say that it must be a difficult job to deal with ill and upset children.

Dawn Stott, a play leader at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

"But if I can make a bit of a difference to them every day they’re at hospital by providing something that takes their mind off why they’re there, I can take comfort and pride in doing that and being able to provide toys, activities and a friendly face to make their time as fun and enjoyable as possible.”

Dawn, who previously worked in a school, has been with the trust for nearly three years.

Her play team provides creative activities, toys, books and electronic devices for children and young people on the children’s wards or in A&E.

As well as maintaining an in-patient play room, they accompany children as they prepare for surgery or have blood taken.

Radiographer Kokeb Emnaye.

“Children can become quite distressed and upset when they’re in hospital,” Dawn says. “We try to create a safe space where they can play and be themselves…

"Especially at Christmastime when they feel like they might be missing out at home, we try to make it as nice as we can and make them feel special.”

That involves festive outfits, decorations and even a visit from Father Christmas, who hands out presents that have been donated through the MY Hospitals Charity.

The charity says that each year, the Mid Yorkshire hospitals have patients who may not receive gifts or visitors at Christmas.

Dawn Moore, a catering supervisor at Pinderfields Hospital.

"So we work really hard, to try and support our lonely and isolated patients, in addition to our young patients”, it says.

“Some of the children might worry about whether Santa will know where they are and whether they will get any presents,” Dawn says.

“We always try to reassure the children that Santa will know where they are and on Christmas Eve, for any children staying in overnight, we prepare presents for Christmas Day...On the morning, we want them to feel they have been seen by Santa.

“We always work hard together to do the best we can for the children and families that we care for over Christmas - and all the time.”

Colleague Dawn Moore is preparing for her first Boxing Day shift as catering supervisor at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

On a normal day, she oversees a team of people in the kitchens, who serve food to patients on the wards.

But with the staff canteen shut over the festive period, her team will also be responsible for feeding doctors, nurses and other NHS staff in work.

“If our staff weren’t in work, none of the patients on the wards would get fed and the staff wouldn’t either as there’s no other facilities open,” says Dawn, who formerly worked in ward housekeeping with the trust.

“They all get a Christmas dinner do the patients to make them feel more Christmassy – and Christmas crackers as well.

"We try to make it more like a Christmas they would have at home. We try to make it as happy as we can for them. Everybody is more jolly.”

Kokeb Emnaye is set to spend her Christmas Day at Pontefract Hospital, where she will be in work as a radiographer – someone who take scans of patients to diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries.

It will be the first time she has done the role on December 25.

“A lot of people do injure themselves in daily life and when they come to see the doctors, they are often x-rayed to see if they have injured any bone,” she says.

"During the winter, and at Christmastime, it’s often icy and people can fall more. It’s important we are there to help them and give them what they need.

“I like helping people out and reassuring them that the hospital is still open.”

Len Richards, the chief executive of Mid Yorkshire, says he is thankful for the hundreds of staff who will be working over the Christmas period.

“For many of us, the Christmas and New Year period is a welcome opportunity to spend time celebrating with family and friends.