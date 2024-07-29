Meet the 63-year-old cycling across the USA to raise money for Yorkshire's sickest children

He says his motto is “don’t dream – do.”

And 63-year-old Rich Stoodley – known to some as Rapid Rich - isn’t one to shy away from his own words, as he begins an epic fundraising cycle coast to coast from New York to San Francisco.

Mr Stoodley will set off on Saturday on his 5000 mile venture – all to raise funds for Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital Charity.

The trip is to take him around two months to complete, with Mr Stoodley expected to pedal into San Francisco in mid October.

He said: “It's probably a daft thing to do at 63, but you never know what is around the corner, so ‘don't Dream – do’, that's my motto.

"Initially I wobbled and thought it was too much, too far, but then I thought I’m running out of years that I will be physically able to do this. I love adventure and I love challenges, and if I can do this then I can also maybe make some decent money for charity too.”

He explained his reasons for choosing the charity, which supports thousands of children with pediatric care each year.

Mr Stoodley continued: “The Charity has been chosen because I have witnessed firsthand the incredible support they have provided for friends and family. I'm delighted and proud to be supporting The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“I hope this ride will be an inspiration to others to realise their dream or passion and commit to something they've always wanted to do. I hope it inspires everyone to know that we can all do incredible things.

“My inspiration comes from the fact that many people, young and old, find themselves with medical conditions that change their lives. This Ride is to support those people, and if others want to help me get to the end, then there will be no better reminder and encouragement to help me cover those gruelling miles than the 'ping' of another kind donation notification on my phone.”

Mr Stoodley’s ride across USA is his latest challenge, after previously completing a 1900-mile ride across Europe in tribute to his father, a WWII Paratrooper, who was in the first plane to drop on D-Day.

