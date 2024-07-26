He was a Hull boy, fanatical about Leeds United but mesmerised by the football of Brazil.

Ian Bloom was introduced to the South American nation’s beautiful style of playing as a child, when his father, Carl, would project World Cup highlights on the living room wall at home in the East Yorkshire city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And so his love for Don Revie’s no-nonsense Whites team of the late 1960s and 70s was complemented by a passion for the flair of icons like Pelé. The boy from Eastfield School was so endeared, in fact, that in his 20s he moved to Brazil - where he has promoted his beloved LUFC ever since.

Ian celebrating his birthday with a Leeds cake.

Speaking from his home in São Roque in the state of São Paulo, English teacher Ian says: “Due to the fact that most Brazilians are interested in football I have enjoyed spreading the word of Leeds United to them both inside the classroom and outside it.

“They love my Leeds football shirts, football programmes and souvenirs. Several of my students will start class commenting on Leeds’s last game, too,” he says.

Even the outside of his house is painted white and blue to represent his team’s colours, he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nowadays I manage to watch every Leeds game on TV or on the Leeds site,” says Ian.

Brazilian forward Jaïrzinho falls down after being pushed off by Italian defender Giacinto Facchetti 21 June 1970 in Mexico City during the World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. Brazil beat Italy 4-1 with Jaïrzinho scoring the third goal. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

However, “it was torture for me in the beginning. I have even knocked on peoples' doors in the past when I noticed they had a Sky dish to ask if I could watch the Leeds game. This is embarrassing, I know.”

Ian, 63, moved from Hull to Brazil in the mid-1980s at a time when, he says, it was rare to even have access to telephones.

So when Leeds United won the First Division title in 1992 after their 3–2 derby win at Sheffield United - the last such trophy before it became the Premier League - the news took a while to get through to Ian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I found out one or two days later in the (Brazilian) newspaper,” he says.

Ian, Regina and Laura shortly after she was born.

"What makes it even funnier is that I wrote a letter to my mum and asked my mum to buy me the shirt of the Leeds team for me to wear, to show that my team was English champions.

"I didn’t realise that my mum had sent me a shirt that she bought in a sale from the season before – she’d bought it cheap!”

Ian eventually got the right shirt, one of many in years of fandom as, despite training as a youngster at Hull City’s former Boothferry Park ground, Leeds was always his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always supported Leeds – they played such entertaining football at that time,” says Ian.

Ian and his family wearing Leeds shirts.

He adds: “People ask me ‘Who was your favourite Leeds player? It's very difficult. I mean, I just love that Revie team. I was a goalkeeper myself so I was a big fan of David Harvey. He was my goalkeeping hero.”

It was as a child that his love for Brazil came about too.

“That was my dad's fault, actually, because he bought some of those old projector films, the 8mm films from the past. He bought the highlights of the 1966 World Cup final, England and Germany, plus he semi-final of England against Portugal, and the Brazil final against Italy in 1970.

He adds: “The first World Cup I remember actually watching was 1974. I remember watching that because I was 13, watching some of the games at a friend's house. I started paying special attention to the Brazil team because of what I already knew about them, and that continued in ‘78 and then in ‘82, when Brazil had that fantastic team that lost 3-2 to Italy in Spain. People really seem to remember the Brazilian team from 1982 more than the team that actually won the final, which was Italy, and something that stuck in people's minds, the style of play, the skill the guys had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of his love for the Brazil team, Ian asked a friend who was into ham radio if they knew anyone from the country who might be able to send him one of their famous yellow jerseys. He was put in touch with two people who, alongside another Brazilian he’d met in London, became pen pals and had all invited him over on holiday when he was 23.

Two years later, in 1986, Ian moved to Brazil after just turning 25.

He says: “When I when I arrived, the only thing I could do is in Portuguese was count to 10, and say thank you and goodbye in Portuguese, to be honest.”

But within a few years had met the woman who would become his wife, Regina, with whom he has daughter Laura, aged 23 – and she wants to live in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Ian remains an avid Whites fan, his love for his adopted home’s national team isn’t what it was. Coincidentally, in the quarter-finals of Copa América this summer, Brazil lost on penalties to Uruguay, managed by none other than the Argentine modern Leeds United legend Marcelo Bielsa.

“Brazil’s playing really poor, I mean horrible football at the moment,” says Ian. “The only guy I like in that team is (former Leeds player) Raphinha. The guys are playing really bad footbal. If I had to go back in time today, let's say if time repeated itself, I definitely wouldn't come to Brazil today because of football like I did in 1984 and 86. Because they've completely lost the DNA of Brazilian football and that's true in the club teams as well.”

His own value in Brazil, though, is assured – he is being recognised for his contribition at a civic ceremony on August 14, which is already an emotional anniversary after the death of his father 35 years ago.