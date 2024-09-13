Meet the ‘military’ Calendar Girls of Driffield: 'Our husbands don't know about it yet'

It started with a joke outside a club, as these things do, which led to eight female veterans from Yorkshire posing naked in a charity calendar with only military-themed memorabilia to conceal their modesty.

The group of women, mostly in their 60s and older, had been exploring ways to raise money for charity through their groups Driffield’s Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club (AFVBC) and the Driffield & District Royal British Legion (RBL).

Julie Petre who came up with the idea with her friend said: “We had thought about auctioning the men off for a few hours to raise funds but they’re all quite elderly so they couldn't have them do anything like mowing somebody’s lawn.“

They also didn’t want to do something that everyone does “like the three peaks.”

'Our husbands don't know about it yet': The Calendars of Driffield

Julie added: “The male branch did a calendar a few years ago. We thought if men could do it, us women could do it better.”

The idea began in January and after months of careful planning the team of eight women and other supporters secretly plotted their nude photoshoot which took place this summer.

Julie said: “There has been much support for the venture with photos taken by Alison Joanne Photography based in Hull using Fort Paull, the former gun battery on the north bank of the Humber as the backdrop for the military themed pictures with a twist.

“We are grateful to the lads at Fort Paull for their discretion.”

The women featured in the calendar all have Forces connections, either having served in or married into the military and still support veterans through membership of such organisations as the AFVBC and the RBL.

Julie said: “It was all military themed except august which I did with a Yorkshire flag because my birthday is the day after Yorkshire Day.

“The photoshoot took place on the hottest day of the year.”

It was probably the ideal weather for a nude photoshoot apart from the December picture, which had been using fake snow which melted.

Instead they used shoe boxes as a nod to the appeal where they prepare and deliver parcels at Christmas to people serving in the military.

The Gleaming Girls Calendar will launch this Friday (Sep 13) in Driffield.

Julie added: “Our husbands and partners don’t know about it. They’re just invited to the launch but they don’t know what for.”