Meet the West Yorkshire man crafting medieval musical instruments

One of the most evocative of instruments, the lute conjures up images of a time long gone, of courtly love and medieval intrigue.

But while it has been centuries since it was among the most popular instruments in this country, a thriving community of makers and players are still championing it today.

Among them is Tony Johnson, a Holmfirth-based luthier, who is set to appear at the town’s arts festival to share his love of the instrument.

Mr Johnson explained: “I started playing classical guitar when I was nine, and that got me interested in lute music.

*Tony Johnson is doing a talk about his craft of making lutes at the Holmfirth Arts Festival. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 28th May 2025

“I was always making things and I got interested in the idea of making myself a lute, and got interested in luthery early on.

“Eventually I went to college to study violin making, and because I play the guitar a lot, I started making them.

“But lutes and lute music is what I’m most interested in.

“Lutes were the most important instrument for centuries. They were very portable in the days before Bluetooth speakers.

“And it was central to the development of Western music."

Mr Johnson, who spends up to six months crafting each individual instrument, is one of just a handful of professional luthiers left in the UK.

But there is still a market for the instrument, he explained.

“Some of the best solo music ever written was for the lute – and there’s been a big revival in it since the 1950s and 1960s,” Mr Johnson said.

"It’s a little bit niche, the early music world. A lot of people don’t know about it.

"But I’ve got quite a long waiting list – it’s difficult to buy a really good lute these days.”