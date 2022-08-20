Meet the Yorkshire boy who has become attached to his mum's oven gloves

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rupert, three, and his identical triplet brothers - Austin and Ethan - received lots of soft toys after being born in April 2019. But Rupert isn't interested in typical toddler toys and has taken a special liking to a kitchen item - his mum's oven gloves.

The young lad kept pointing to the oven gloves and his mother, Tanya Hall, 33, eventually gave in and let him have them. Rupert takes his beloved oven gloves everywhere he goes - and even cuddles up with them at bedtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanya - who works in research and development - from Hessle, Yorkshire, said: "It's so funny and sweet watching him interact with the oven gloves or what he calls 'ubben guvs'. We have to take them absolutely everywhere with us they really are his comfort.

Little Rupert Hall and his oven glove.

"One night [when] they lost them and couldn't find them anywhere. We looked all over the house, we searched the place up and down and could not find them. Rupert kept asking for them over and over again, but we didn't know where they were.

"We had already searched underneath and behind the changing table, but it turns out the gloves were wedged down the side. Of course, he was so over-the-moon to be reunited with them - he's obsessed."

The family even had to take the gloves on holiday to Mallorca, Spain. The other boys both have their soft toy bunnies and Austin is fixated with books.

Their dad, Kris Hall, 43, who works in healthcare research and development, added: "It's funny how they are all so different in personality even though they're identical. You can definitely tell which one is the eldest, which one is the middle, and which one is the youngest - even though they were born only four minutes apart."

Little Rupert Hall and his oven glove.

Tanya - who conceived triplets naturally at 200million to one odds - didn't have an easy ride with her pregnancy but remained positive the entire time.

The babies were born six weeks early on April 26, 2019, at Lancashire Women and Newborn Hospital.