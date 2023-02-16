A loft inside a former textile mill in the suburbs of Leeds which has been converted into a studio has played host to some of the UK’s top influencers including Beard Meats Food, comedian Paul Smith and SAS Who Dares Wins’ Ant Middleton.

While it’s a fully equipped compact podcasting and filming studio inside City Mills complex in the market town of Morley, it’s for one man that they travel to create their content here.

That man is 30-year-old Josh Gudgeon, a self-taught filmmaker, podcaster and young entrepreneur who used to be in the Royal Navy - until launching his dream career running his own media company and working with content creators.

Father-of-one Josh said: “If you put your mind to anything you can do it. I started to learn film making and photography via YouTube until I was good enough to shoot professionally and make my own how-to videos.”

Josh Gudgeon is a self-taught filmmaker, podcaster and young entrepreneur

His company Get Your Media runs the studio in the loft at City Mills which has played host to everyone from local influencers to international MMA stars. Josh is now a content creator in his own right, using his video skills he has helped to build the platforms of some of the most “unlikely” influencers such as former policeman Ben Pearson who appeared on Channel 5’s Police interceptors.

Josh and his team has built his following up from 0 to over 77,000 subscribers and he now appears regularly on TV. They also helped record and launch his Amazon audiobook bestseller ‘Handcuffed Emotions.’

Ben said: “It was a whole new world for me. I didn’t have a clue what I was doing but Josh helped me to transform and build a new dream career that I never even knew existed.”

While Adam Moran, who is the competitive eater behind Beard Meats Food, was no stranger to YouTube when he first met Josh, with his support he has now hit over 2.5 million subscribers and runs a successful podcast ‘Breaking Bread’ with Josh himself, which they record from the studio inside City Mills.

Josh said: “No one day is the same. This week we are out filming reality TV star Jake Quickenden, comedian Paul Smith, MMA clients Oktagon and we are recording a podcast episode of ‘Breaking Bread’ too.”

While Josh has loved building up a portfolio of clients from his airy studio, as he’s become inundated with work, he is hoping to find a new studio.

He said: “We love it here as an office and meeting space, it’s amazing but filming can be challenging with all the windows so we would like something purpose built, locally of course.”