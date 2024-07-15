Meet the Yorkshire veteran hoping to take home gold in Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pulled into a room with a small group of fellow injured veterans, Mr Conley was told by Harry of his plans: to launch the Invictus Games in celebration of their strength.

From that day onwards, Mr Cairns was determined that one day he would play his part.

And now, the 35-year-old from Honley in Kirklees will be doing just that as he has been selected for Team GB in 2025’s Games in Canada.

James Cairns - Team UK Invictus Competitor

Mr Cairns is hoping to bring back medals from pursuits in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, skeleton bob and biathlon.

Mr Cairns’ injury came just over a month into his first tour of Afghanistan.

He said: “We came under attack while out on patrol in Nahr-e Saraj, the most dangerous area in Helmand province. We were a Brigade Reconnaisance Force working out of Camp Bastion. I was flat on my belly firing at the enemy when a Taliban bullet came over my head and left shoulder and blew my right leg apart. That happened on Halloween, October 31, 2011.

“I went to Headley Court, the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Surrey, to start what was a long two years of rehab to try save my leg. I found it hard there, it took its toll and triggered my PTSD, as well, seeing other casualties with missing limbs, whilst I was trying to save my leg, I felt I didn’t belong there, it was a struggle.”But after two years of multiple surgeries and titanium rods and plates, it was decided that for a better way of life and to be possibly pain-free, amputation was the best option and the operation went ahead in December 2013.

James Cairns in service

It was at Headley Court that Mr Cairns met Prince Harry.

He recollects: “I remember Harry coming to see me when I was being treated at Headley Court and I was one of ten injured service personnel who went into a private room with him, and he announced his pIans, so I was one of the first people to hear about it. Ever since then, I knew I wanted to take part.”

Mr Cairns hopes to also raise awareness of the number of veterans who die by suicide, having attended the funeral of an Army friend. Mr Cairns said: “Suicide is the silent killer, and it needs to be talked about a lot more.”

He will travel to the Games, in Vancouver and Whistler, along with a 64-strong team unveiled by the Royal British Legion in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence.

IN PHOTO - L-R - James Cairnes, Gemma Barnes (Vice Captain), Mina Endeley and Kayleigh Pierce The Royal British Legion and MOD launch Team UK for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, at the Snozone in Milton Keynes

Louise Assioun, RBL’s Team UK Manager said: “For the selected individuals, being part of a team again, representing their country and being around others who are all on their individual recovery pathway is what makes Team UK’s journey to the Invictus Games so unique. The Royal British Legion is proud to support them.”