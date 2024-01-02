Meet Yorkshire guitarist George Collins taking Nashville by storm after playing Dales pubs

He started out playing gigs to ‘bored’ farmers in Yorkshire Dales pubs.Now George Collins has found himself in the heart of America’s music industry, living and performing in the country music scene of Nashville, Tennessee.

The 22-year-old is living a dream he has treasured since childhood, a Dales youngster yearning to build a life around his love of the guitar.

“Everything has suddenly changed – I’m on the road touring with a great group of guys and the next thing we’re on stage at a big music festival in front of mega crowds. It’s just nuts,” reflects George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting a chance to play alongside American Idol star Noah Thompson is one of the biggest breaks George has managed to secure since he was spotted performing in Nashville bars.

Yorkshire guitarist George Collins is building his career in Nashville. Photo: Tony Maguire

He was soon getting invited to recording sessions as a freelance guitarist and since then, it’s been a “whirlwind”. He stepped in to join local bands before being invited to support acts such as country music singer Josh Gracin and backing the Zac Brown Band.

“Pretty soon I was on the road basically living day-to-day in a Mercedes Sprinter Van with the guys. Every meal is a McDonald’s, and every gig is different,” he says. “It’s just an amazing experience.”

George’s musical talent was nurtured while he was at school in Settle, North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He won music scholarships and had options to pursue his dream in the UK, but the States beckoned, and he secured a place at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

The pandemic and lockdown could have derailed George’s fledgling career, but – supported by family back home in the Dales – he stuck at it, turning to social media to share videos of his playing, and building a global online following.

Backing from the music industry helped; Eastman Guitars and others supported his career. Then, after graduation came the decision to move to Tennessee.

“This is where you need to be and I knew I’d have to work hard to be accepted, but everything seemed to come together really quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People were asking me if I could step in at short notice because a particular guitarist wasn’t available, so I just said ‘yes’ and got to learning the set – fast.

“Then I was offered the chance to tour. So it’s been Illinois, Michigan, the Myrtle Beach Music Festival, Ohio, Cincinnati. All over the place.

“You learn early on in Nashville that you are either on a route to being a musician ‘in town’ or on the road. And it’s definitely been the road for me.”

What will the future hold for Settle’s Guitar George? “I’m just dealing with everything as it comes every day," he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad