Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce birth of baby girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement. (photo: PA/ Dominic Lipinski)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the arrival of their daughter, who they have named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan gave birth to her second child on Friday, June 4, at 11.40am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

The baby – a younger sister for the Sussexes’ two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor – weighed 7lbs 11oz.

She has been named Lilibet after the family nickname for the Queen, the baby’s great-grandmother.

Her middle name was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales, the couple said.

A statement from the couple’s press secretary said: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

“She weighed 7lbs 11oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.