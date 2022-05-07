Mel B reunites with Victoria Beckham for 'perfect ending' to 'magical day' as receives MBE

The 46-year-old pop star was honoured during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday morning after being given the honour for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Taking to Instagram, Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, thanked the "amazing army of women" who have supported her.

Mel B with her mother Andrea Brown, after she was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge.

She said: "The last few days have been a true magical whirlwind,

"Wow, it's taken me a while to process all this, trust me, but I wanted to be present and in the moment to appreciate and respect every single second.

"I cant let this pass by firstly without thanking all the amazing army of women who have not only helped me and supported me but given me the strength to carry on - my story is your story."

She then shared a photograph and directly addressed Victoria Beckham, who was the 'posh spice' to Mel B's 'scary spice' when in the band.

Mel B, who is from Leeds, said: "My spice sister Vic, I can't thank you enough for your enormous generosity.

"Not only did you dress me and my mum but you surprised me by actually being there to fit us. It was so specious thanks to you and your fabulousness.

"Honestly what a perfect ending to a magical day."

Mel B first rose to prominence as Scary Spice in the Spice Girls, and became a patron of the charity Women’s Aid in 2018 after leaving what she described as an abusive relationship.

“I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I’ve been doing,” Mel B said.

“It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women.

“Especially because of Covid, there’s been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that’s been completely on the rise, and you know I’ve got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard.

“So I’m their voice because we’ve all been through exactly the same story, so I don’t take it as it’s my award because it’s our award because we’ve survived.”

Asked about her conversation with William, she said: “He commended me on all my work that I’ve been doing, and he goes, ‘I’m so sorry you went through such a horrible time’.

“He did say, ‘I can’t believe I’m giving you one of these – I’m delighted’, and I said, ‘Aw thank you’ and we had a giggle.”

Asked about her career highlights, she said: “I’ve had a really amazing life so far and it was turned into something horrible for 10 years and I’ve made something worthy.”