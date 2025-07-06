Spice Girls star Emma Bunton was among celebrities who descended on St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the wedding of her former bandmate Mel B.

The 50-year-old singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, announced her engagement to hairdresser Rory McPhee in October 2022.

Ahead of the wedding Mel B worked closely with Evelie Bridal and Josephine Scott to design her luxury georgette crepe gown.

Celebrity faces were spotted arriving at the ceremony on Saturday afternoon, including Bunton, known as Baby Spice, along with her partner Jade Jones and son Beau.

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, and her husband hairdresser Rory McPhee on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral, London, following their wedding. Toby Shepheard/PA Wire

Model Daisy Lowe and her husband Jordan Saul were also seen arriving at the ceremony along with comedians Tom Allen and Katherine Ryan.

Comedian and TV star Leigh Francis, who previously had Mel B as a team captain on his comedy panel series Celebrity Juice, also attended the wedding.

Caroline Black, owner of Evelie Bridal, told the PA news agency: “For her look at St Paul’s Cathedral, Melanie B wanted a bespoke gown that embodies strength, sensuality, and timeless glamour.”

The dress was described by Ms Black as a “luxury georgette crepe gown with a sculpted corset bodice” which features “intricate draping that hugs the silhouette and flows into a dramatic, sweeping train”.

It also has a “sheer illusion detachable jacket, hand-embellished with pearl constellations” which has been described as creating a high-neck, long-sleeve effect that frames her shoulders and adds “ethereal elegance to complement the ceremony and honour St Paul’s etiquette”.

Mel B also wore a cathedral-length veil which was embroidered with scattered pearls to complete the look.

Speaking about the process of styling Mel B for her wedding day, Ms Black described it as “an honour” and “nothing short of extraordinary”.

She said: “Helping a real Spice Girl choose her wedding dress – what could possibly top that?

“But what’s truly made this experience so meaningful is getting to know Mel as just Mel, not the icon, but the woman.

“It’s been such an honour.”

Ms Scott said: “Designing this gown for Mel was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look.

“She’s iconic, powerful, and radiant – and this dress had to be worthy of that.

“Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power.”

Mel B was previously married to Stephen Belafonte until she filed for divorce in 2017 following allegations of abuse.

They have a daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte.