“If kindness was a person, it would be Peter.”

Alison Woodmansey reads aloud one of the many messages that flooded into her family after the death of her 17-year-old son Peter. Then head boy at York’s Bootham School, Peter suddenly became ill in November 2020 and was diagnosed with leukaemia. Just three weeks later, he died from sepsis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was clear from the tributes from his peers and teachers that the youngster touched the lives of many and the private quaker school now want to ensure he is remembered for years to come by introducing a scholarship in his name.

Peter Woodmansey was head boy at Bootham School in York. Picture supplied by his family.

“Peter was full of life, he was very outgoing, had an incredible energy for life and he was always happy with this amazing smile,” Alison says.

“He had an amazing sense of humour, he was always pulling everyone’s leg. And I think what really came through in all the tributes was just how kind he was.

“It makes me feel very proud but also very sad because he was so laden with potential. But it does help that people thought so much of him.”

Football fan Peter and his siblings – Andrew, Sarah and Stephen – all went to the school, and had various scholarships. Those at Bootham felt a Peter Woodmansey Scholarship would be a fitting tribute to him, enabling other gifted children, who might not otherwise be able to afford it, to access the school.

Peter Woodmansey's siblings Stephen, Andrew and Sarah. Picture supplied by his family.

A memorial concert will be held on Saturday to raise funds, with all entrance donations contributing towards getting the scholarship established. Peter’s brothers and sister will all be involved.

Tenor Andrew, 25, is returning to York to be the principal singer. Currently studying for a Master’s in performance at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, Andrew’s passion for music was nurtured at Bootham and he has taken lead roles in many operas, as well as singing with a Welsh male voice choir at the Buckingham Palace garden party for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

Andrew will be supported by Lawrence Gillians (baritone), Francesca Lauri (pianist), Maria Marshall (soprano) and his sister 23-year-old Sarah Woodmansey (mezzo) for an evening of song that will range from musical theatre to operatic arias. Stephen, 27, who is a junior doctor working on Covid wards, will play piano.

The idea for a concert to raise funds came from Andrew, Alison says, as the siblings had a shared love of music. They both had a music scholarship at Bootham. “Andrew and Peter used to do a lot of music together so it’s nice that Andrew is doing this,” Alison says.

“Peter had a reputation for bursting into song at any opportunity,” his father Michael adds. “The songs of Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi or musical theatre would frequently indicate his presence. At home, the return of his siblings would always present an opportunity to sing round the piano. So, what better way to celebrate his life than an evening of song?”

Peter’s family talk of how kindness was an “essential part” of him and how he liked to make people feel involved and included; he initiated a game of cricket with homeless people outside the church where his father was a vicar, for one example.

Even when really poorly, he was thinking of others. “An hour before he died, he said two things that showed his character,” Alison reflects. “I was asking what various things on the monitor were and he said ‘come on, mum, keep up,’ which was quite funny.

"And the other thing he said to me was ‘mum, you look awful, are you okay?’ He was the one that was ill, not me, I was just worried. He was thinking of me, which was very moving.”

The memorial concert will take place at 7pm tomorrow in Bootham School Meeting Hall. To donate to the scholarship fund, visit https://oldscholars.boothamschool.com/giving