Memorial service marks 34th anniversary of the Bradford City fire which killed 56 people

A memorial service has been held to mark the 34th anniversary of the Bradford City fire which killed 56 people.

On Saturday, May 11 a service was held at the Bradford City Fire memorial sculpture in Centenary Square.

File photo dated 27/07/1985 of the memorial service at Bradford City's Valley Parade ground. Photo credit: PA Wire

It marks 34 years since a devastating fire at Bradford City's Valley Parade tragically claimed the lives of 56 football fans.

265 people were also seriously injured in the disaster.

Wreaths were laid by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson, The High Sheriff of West Yorkshire, Mr Paul Laurence and the Lord Mayor of Bradford, Councillor Zafar Ali.

They were joined by The Mayor and Mayoress of Lincoln Councillor Keith Weaver and Mrs Jacqui Lane who represented Lincoln.

The horrific fire happened during a match against Lincoln City on Saturday, May 11 1985.

At 3.40pm a small fire was spotted in the Main Stand at Valley Parade by TV commentator John Helm.

Due to the windy weather, the blaze quickly engulfed the whole stand in minutes, leaving people trapped and crowds fleeing onto the pitch.

The devastating fire led to new safety regulations and the banning of wooden grandstands.

Lord Mayor of Bradford Councillor Zafar Ali said: "As each year passes, it remains important to the city and district that we take time to remember those who were affected and those who continue to be affected by the tragic events on 11th May 1985."

Bradford City will be holding a minutes remembrance silence at today's (Saturday) 5.30pm match against AFC Wimbledon.

City manager Gary Bowyer told the Bradford City FC website: "Today is huge for everyone connected to the club, in terms of what the memorial means to so many families and supporters.

“It will be my first experience of the memorial fixture and it will be very emotional. The players and staff have been educated on the tragic events of May 1985 and we will be doing everything we can today to honour those who sadly lost their lives.

“The togetherness of the city and its culture is incredible and the support for this club is fantastic. We need to all we can this afternoon to honour those we have lost this season and those who died almost 34 years ago."

