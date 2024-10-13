Memorial to be held today after death of ‘Fudge’ the horse which grazed on Armley Moor for eight years
Fudge the horse was very well known in Armley and across Leeds – many spotted him from their windows as they travelled past Armley town street.
Fudge died of natural causes on September 3 despite incredible efforts from the fire service and an all-night vigil of care from vets.
Fudge was owned by Paddy, Patsie and Isabella who lived nearby and checked on him daily.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Patsie Baldock said he “brought a lot of joy” to Armley residents.
"We felt it was right to do a memorial for Fudge as many people have fond memories of him.
"He even helped a man lose a huge amount of weight who used to come and see him every day.
"Whether it was seeing him, riding him, feeding him or even when he was holding up traffic he had a lot of impact on Armley.”
Fudge attended an Easter Sunday service at the nearby church and was much loved across Leeds.
The memorial for Fudge is set to be held on Armley Moor at 2.30pm on Sunday, October 13.
Patsie added: “There will be a plaque placed on the Moor so he will always be a part of Armley.”
Armley Moor is part of the Armley Common Rights Trust established in 1799 to improve the quality of life for those living in back to back houses with no garden.
Other areas part of the Trust in Armley include Hilltop, Charlie Cake Park, Moor Top, Far Fold and Ley Lane.
