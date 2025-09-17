Men released without charge after teen electrocuted on Yorkshire farm
Two men who were arrested after a teenager was electrocuted on a Yorkshire farm have been released without charge, police have said.
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the two men, aged 47 and 71, have now been released.
The teenage boy was airlifted to hospital after he was electrocuted on a farm in the Stokesley area just before 5pm on July 29.
He was taken to hospital where he was in a serious condition, police said in its original update. The current condition of the boy has not yet been made public.
Paramedics, North Yorkshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) were all called to the scene following the incident.
The HSE is now taking over the investigation, police added.