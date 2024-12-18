The brother of a ‘Traveller King’ has been buried next to Britain’s biggest headstone after a funeral with a horse-drawn hearse and a Rolls-Royce cortège.

Michael Collins, 51, was carried in a platinum coffin before he was laid to rest next to his brother Willy’s huge 37-ton £200,000 gravestone crafted from solid Carrara marble.

Speaking ahead of the funeral, Michael’s heartbroken daughter, Paris, said: “Dad was a loving family man. He lived and died for his wife and children, and he absolutely doted on his little grandbaby. He thought the world of him.

“My mum is absolutely heartbroken. They’d been together for 27 years and they did everything together. My dad is in heaven now with his brother, Willy, sister-in-law, Josie, and Willy's oldest daughter, Bonnie.

His funeral comes just two months after his older brother, Terry, was also laid to rest at the Sheffield cemetery, aged 52.

Michael was part of a large traveller family.

His brother, Willy Collins, was known as the King of Sheffield, before he passed away aged 49 in 2020, after collapsing while on holiday with his family in Majorca, Spain.

'Loving family man' Michael Collins has been laid to rest at Shiregreen Cemetery | Contributed

In 2022, a huge 37-ton marble headstone was erected on the grave of the bar-knuckle boxer, adorned with Irish flags and featuring two life-sized statues of Big Willy’s six-foot-two frame.

Despite Sheffield City Council stating the monument had been built ‘without permission’, it remains standing two years on.

The headstone includes a solar-powered jukebox which mourners can connect to through Bluetooth to play songs, and is lit up with LED lights that change colour.

It is also under 24-hour CCTV surveillance, which the family can access on their phones and use to ‘speak’ with their fallen family members.