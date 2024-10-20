Michael Johnston: Police appeal over missing man last seen in Leeds United jacket

Police are appealing for information about a missing man who was last seen on Thursday morning.

Michael Johnston was reporting missing shortly after 9am on October 17 and was seen around an hour later around the River Aire and Aire & Calder Navigation at Thwaite Lane, Stourton.

The 32-year-old was last seen wearing a black Leeds United jacket and black shorts - as pictured on the CCTV image released by police.

West Yorkshire Police says it remains concerned for his safety and needs to find him “urgently” so they can check he is okay.

A statement from the force said: “Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him and are still keen to hear from anyone who has seen Michael at any point since he went missing or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”