Michael Johnston: Police find body in search for man who went missing wearing Leeds United tracksuit top
Michael Johnston was reported missing shortly after 9am on October 17 and was seen around an hour later around the River Aire and Aire & Calder Navigation at Thwaite Lane, Stourton.
The 32-year-old was last seen wearing a black Leeds United jacket and black shorts - and police released CCTV images of him wearing the clothes in attempt to help find him.
West Yorkshire Police said officers involved in the hunt for Mr Johnston found a body on a wooded area close to the River Aire.
A statement said: “Officers searching for missing Leeds man Michael Johnston have found a body which is believed to him.
“At about 2.50pm yesterday (Nov 10), officers involved in ongoing searches for Mr Johnston made the discovery in a wooded area of a footpath next to the River Aire near to Skelton Grange Road, Stourton.
“While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be Mr Johnston, aged 32, who went missing on October 17. His family has been informed.”
