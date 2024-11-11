A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing almost a month ago wearing a Leeds United tracksuit top.

Michael Johnston was reported missing shortly after 9am on October 17 and was seen around an hour later around the River Aire and Aire & Calder Navigation at Thwaite Lane, Stourton.

The 32-year-old was last seen wearing a black Leeds United jacket and black shorts - and police released CCTV images of him wearing the clothes in attempt to help find him.

West Yorkshire Police said officers involved in the hunt for Mr Johnston found a body on a wooded area close to the River Aire.

A statement said: “Officers searching for missing Leeds man Michael Johnston have found a body which is believed to him.

“At about 2.50pm yesterday (Nov 10), officers involved in ongoing searches for Mr Johnston made the discovery in a wooded area of a footpath next to the River Aire near to Skelton Grange Road, Stourton.