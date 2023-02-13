It is the comedian’s first tour in five years.
The Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel host will be visiting Leeds, Sheffield and Hull on the tour.
His previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world.
The comic will be performing at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
He will perform at the Bonus Arena in Hull on Friday, April 26, 2024.
He will be at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Sunday, April 27, 2024.
Tickets for Michael’s ‘Macnificent’ world tour dates go on general sale from Friday, February 17 at 10am.
O2 and OVO customers are able to get pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, February 15, with Off The Kerb pre-sale tickets released the following day.
Pre-sale information can be found on the Michael Michael website.