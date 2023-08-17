Yorkshire-born presenter Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88 - tributes pour in from celebrities who knew him.

The Parkinson presenter, journalist and broadcaster grew up in the village of Cudworth, near Barnsley. He is known as the king of British chat shows.

His family released a statement announcing his passing.

“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” his family said.

Sir Michael Parkinson. (Pic credit: Bryn Lennon / Getty Images)

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

During his career he has interviewed some of the biggest stars including Dame Helen Mirren whom he famously introduced as the “sex queen” of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1975 during a chat show.

He rose to fame when he presented his own BBC chat show Parkinson which first aired in June 1971 and successfully ran until 1982, then was brought back on the BBC in 1998.

The BBC has announced that it will re-air a celebration programme about Sir Michael Parkinson.

It tweeted: “In a change to scheduled programming, Parkinson At 50 will air on @BBCOne tonight from 9pm.

“You can also watch the documentary on @BBCiPlayer now, along with some of Sir Michael Parkinson’s classic interviews.”

Tributes poured in on social media for Michael Parkinson who has died at 88

Elaine Page

British singer and actor paid tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson describing him as a “legendary interviewer”.

She shared a picture of the pair on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “Such very sad breaking news that Sir Michael Parkinson has died.

“Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show and attended many events with him.

“A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again.”

Lord Alan Sugar

Lord Alan Sugar tweeted: “Very sad news on the passing of Michael Parkinson. End of a (sic) era RIP.”

Stephen Fry

Comedian Stephen Fry has said being interviewed by Sir Michael Parkinson was “impossibly thrilling”.

On Instagram, Fry wrote: “The genius of Parky was that (unlike most people (and most of his guests, me included) he was always 100% himself. On camera and off. “Authentic” is the word I suppose.

“For one of the shows I was on with Robin Williams, a genius of unimaginable comic speed and brilliance. Now they’re both gone.

“One should get used to the parade of people constantly falling off the edge, but frankly one doesn’t. So long #parky.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie

The director-general of the BBC has paid tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson as “the king of the chat show” and an “incredible broadcaster and journalist”.

In a statement, Tim Davie said: “Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.

“He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.

“Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”

BBC broadcaster Nick Robinson

BBC broadcaster Nick Robinson said on Twitter: “He was the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday night TV for year after year.

“Michael Parkinson – king of the chat show – has died.”

BBC News anchor Simon McCoy

Meanwhile former BBC News anchor Simon McCoy tweeted: “Simply the Best. Anyone who was anyone was interviewed by him.

“What an amazing career he had. Thoughts with his family.”

Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard remembered Sir Michael Parkinson as the “king of the intelligent interview”.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Izzard wrote: “Very sad to hear that Michael Parkinson has left us. He was the king of the intelligent interview.”

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth

Broadcaster and author Gyles Brandreth said Sir Michael Parkinson was “one of my heroes” in an emotional post on social media.

He tweeted: “They were chat shows, of course – but they were mjuch (sic) more than that: they were truly engaging conversations that brought out the best in his guests.

“And what an array of guests. ‘Parky’ was one of my heroes – and a lovely guy. A privilege to have known and worked with him.”

Cultural Secretary Lucy Frazer

The Culture Secretary has called Sir Michael Parkinson a “broadcasting giant who set a gold standard for the television interview”.

Writing on Twitter, now known as X, Lucy Frazer added: “He spent his life entertaining millions of us with his Saturday night talk show & was one of our most treasured TV personalities.

“My thoughts are with Michael’s family & friends.”

Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has said it is “saddened” to learn of the death of Sir Michael Parkinson.

Sir Michael was a lifelong fan of cricket, with his childhood dreams of playing cricket for Yorkshire dashed when he left school aged 16 and instead began working at a local paper.

On Twitter, the club wrote: “Everyone at Yorkshire Cricket is saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Michael Parkinson.

“The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Sir Michael’s family and friends.”

Yorkshire County Cricket Club will hold a minute’s silence in York on Thursday “to show our respects” for Sir Michael Parkinson, the club said.

Eamonn Holmes

He said that knowing “on and off screen” Sir Michael Parkinson was a “privilege”.

He wrote on Twitter, now known as X: “Parky. King of The Chat Show Hosts. A privilege to know him on and off screen and to learn from him.

“They don’t make them like that anymore. Rip Sir Michael Parkinson.”

Barnsley FC

The club said that it has “lost one of its favourite sons” following the death of Sir Michael Parkinson.

The club tweeted: “Barnsley Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Parkinson CBE.

“The town has lost one of its favourite sons, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Monty Python star Eric Idle

Eric Idle, who was interviewed by Sir Michael Parkinson in 1982, described the interviewer as “a great Yorkshireman”.

Idle tweeted: “Farewell Parky. A great Yorkshireman and cricket fan and a lovely interviewer to be with.”

BAFTA

BAFTA said it was “saddened” by the death of Sir Michael Parkinson at the age of 88.

The organisation added: “Parkinson’s TV career spanned seven-decades and saw him interview the world’s biggest stars on his long-running chat show Parkinson, for which he won a Bafta in 1999.”

Labour MP for Barnsley Dan Jarvis

The Labour MP for Barnsley Central and former mayor of South Yorkshire has said Sir Michael Parkinson’s “quick wit” made for “unmissable TV”.

Dan Jarvis tweeted: “Sad to hear that Sir Michael Parkinson has passed away – Barnsley born and bred and an icon of the small screen for 60 years.

“His show was the place to be for anyone who was anyone, his quick wit & rare ability to make A-lister’s feel at ease made for unmissable TV.”

Dara O’Briain

The comedian recalled Sir Michael Parkinson doing “the coolest thing I ever saw pre-show” after the interviewer’s death.

He tweeted: “I had the privilege of doing the Michael Parkinson show 3 times and it the most I ever felt like I was in “proper showbiz”.

“He was a consummate pro on-screen, and generous and encouraging off-screen. He also did the coolest thing I ever saw pre-show: I was standing with the guests, waiting for the show to start.

“Michael arrived, chatted away to us, not a nerve in sight, when the band starting playing the theme tune. Michael paused, smiled and said ‘They’re playing my tune’ and walked straight out and started the show. Lovely.”

Matt Lucas

The British comedian and actor has described Sir Michael Parkinson as a “titan of television” following his death.

The 49-year-old tweeted: “Sir Michael Parkinson was a titan of television, the ultimate chat show host.

“We’ll never forget his brilliant interviews with Muhammad Ali, Dame Edna, Billy Connolly and, of course, ‘that bloody emu’.”

Actor David Morrissey

He tweeted: “I remember so many of Michael Parkinson’s interviews. He talked to people who weren’t on the promotional merry go round, just people he was interested in. Ali, Ustinov, Billy Connolly, Dame Edna.

“He was a master of his craft. RIP.”

TV presenter Marc Fennell

The Australian journalist, presenter and TV personality, known for presenting Mastermind Australia, tweeted: “I had the pleasure of spending some time with Parky a few years ago. He was getting frail but still had such generosity and warmth.

“He was a gifted storyteller. RIP.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire

Tracy tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the passing of TV chat show legend, Sir Michael Parkinson.

“The Yorkshire-born star was an extraordinary example of creative talent across our country. My thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

Actor Michael Warburton

The Coronation Street actor tweeted: “He was very simply one of the all-time great chat show hosts, on either side of the Atlantic.

“Johnny Carson was often about the funny, Dick Cavett about himself, but Michael Parkinson was always about the guest, the interview, them. What a legacy. RIP Michael Parkinson.”

Christine Talbot