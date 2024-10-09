Middlesbrough care home “overwhelmed” by birthday cards to celebrate resident turning 103

A Middlesbrough care home said they were “overwhelmed” by the positive response they received after asking people to send cards to a resident celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Montpellier Manor Care Home has received more than 394 cards for Sylvia Dalton who is turning 103 on November 1.

Sylvia is a great grandma and used to work as a head teacher. She said her secret to living a long life was always being happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal was posted on Facebook on Thursday and has more than 1000 shares.

A Middlesbrough care home said they were “overwhelmed” by the positive response they received after asking people to send cards to a resident celebrating her 103rd birthday

The care home provides residential dementia care for 85 residents on the outskirts of Stainton, Middlesbrough.

Deputy care home manager Kelly Deane said: “We wanted to do something special for Sylvia as getting to aged 100 is an achievement in itself - never mind 103!

“We put the post out to see if we could get 103 cards to meet her age never thinking it would go viral and she would receive the number of cards and gifts she has so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had people donating limousine rides, facials, manicures, a therapy pony, flowers, cakes and balloons. Nursery children are coming to see her with handmade cards and local schools are doing projects about her life.

A Middlesbrough care home said they were “overwhelmed” by the positive response they received after asking people to send cards to a resident celebrating her 103rd birthday.

“It is very overwhelming for us never mind for her; she is going to be amazed at everyone’s generosity.”

To send a card to Sylvia address it to:

Montpellier Manor Care Home

46 Strait Lane

Stainton

Middlesbrough