Mike Lovatt: 'I've played with Stormzy and the London Symphony Orchestra, now I'm back in Harrogate with Brass Pack'

When Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack made their live debut in Harrogate two years ago, it was a special moment for the band’s leader. “I remember at the end of the first number the response from the audience was incredible and it was quite an emotional moment for me,” says Lovatt.

“Somebody asked me ‘how long’s it taken you to get this ensemble together?’ and it’s actually the culmination of the last 40 years of my career. I’m one of the few trumpet players who’s been involved in most areas of music, from classical to grime. I’ve played with the London Symphony Orchestra and the San Francisco Orchestra, and I’ve played with Stormzy. So to be up on that stage in Harrogate with my own band for that first gig was quite emotional.”

Now, Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack are back in the North Yorkshire spa town opening this year’s HACS Harrogate Music Festival on June 26 at the Royal Hall, and their Brass Hits Hollywood show promises to be a memorable one. “We’re doing a big John Williams suite which includes Star Wars, Superman and Schindler's List and we’ve put them together in a Brass Pack way.”

​Renowned trumpeter Mike Lovatt. Photo: Mikaela Morgan

He describes Brass Pack, which will feature 25 musicians on stage, as a brass orchestra rather than a brass band. “We don’t have euphoniums, or tenor horns, or cornets and we have French horns instead of saxophones…There are a few little surprises and hopefully the audience will enjoy our take on music that they’re used to hearing in other ways.”

They will be joined by singer Anna-Jane Casey, best known for her work in musical theatre. “She’s going to be singing songs like ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’, from Funny Girl, to things like ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ from My Fair Lady, so we’re going into movie musicals as well,” says Lovatt.

Brass Pack was inspired by the iconic 1958 album, Big Fat Brass, featuring music arranged and composed by Billy May, the acclaimed American trumpeter and composer who wrote arrangements for the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. “When I was a kid, I was drawn to this album and it was a sound that was always in my head.”

During the pandemic when Lovatt was looking for a lockdown project he decided to recreate a brass group with his longtime collaborator Colin Skinner and some fellow musicians. They created a YouTube video which led to their first gig in Harrogate and released their debut album, a live concert performance, earlier this year.

Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack. Photo: Adrian Lambert

Lovatt grew up in Staffordshire where his father was a music teacher. “He wanted as many children as possible to learn to play musical instruments. He bought second-hand instruments and learned how to play the flute, the clarinet, the trumpet and trombone, virtually every instrument in an orchestra, well enough so he could teach kids. Our house was full of instruments.”

His mother bought him a record by a trumpet player called Eddie Calvert that caught his eye during a shopping trip, and when they got home he listened to it straight away. “We had one of those radiograms you lift up like a sideboard. I ran to the cupboard to get the trumpet which I knew was in there and held the instrument and started trying to play along. I was about nine years old and I was completely hooked.”

After taking lessons at school he went on to study at Trinity College Music in London and it was here that he got his first break when the principal heard him playing on a recording of Mahler’s 5th Symphony with the college orchestra. “I ended up playing the First Night of the Proms in 1983 for the BBC Symphony Orchestra with Sir John Pritchard conducting. That was my big break into the world of classical music.”

Over the past 40 years Lovatt has worked with famous orchestras including the Grammy nominated John Wilson Orchestra. He has also featured as a soloist on numerous film scores including Marvel's Avengers Endgame and the Judy Garland biopic Judy. He says one of his recording highlights was playing with the orchestra on two of the James Bond films. “I remember turning up at the studio at 10 in the morning and the first thing we did was a big motorcycle chase for Tomorrow Never Dies and I sat down with the trombones behind me and the bass trombone kicked in and then we came in with the trumpets. That was a real goosebump moment.”

Lovatt has worked with the likes of Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé and Seth MacFarlane, playing on 10 of his albums. He also collaborated with the US opera soprano Jessye Norman. “I worked very closely with her for about 15 years and her attention to detail and the preparation she put in was unbelievable. A lot of people said she was a hard woman to work for, but she just wanted to do the best she could and if you did what you were supposed to, which is give your best performance, then she loved you.

“I took my eight-month-old son to her house in London and she sat him on her knee and sang to him. When you have moments like that with someone who was at the top of the tree and yet was also a friend, they stay with you.”

Lovatt is also a professor at The Royal Academy of Music and is planning some workshops with Harrogate International Festivals, as part of its education outreach programme, involving local primary school children as well as a masterclass with more advanced youngsters. “It’s all about inspiring young people to listen and to play music,” he says. He hopes this extends to those who come to see Brass Pack at the Royal Hall. “It’s about connecting with people and giving them a joyous evening of music.”