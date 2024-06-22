Millie Surman: Police find 13-year-old Yorkshire girl who had been missing overnight

UPDATE: Millie Surman has now been found.

Police are appealing for information about a missing 13-year-old girl in Yorkshire.

Millie Surman was last seen at around 3pm on Friday (Jun 21) in Dewsbury. They are growing concerned for her safety, and are appealing for the public to contact them with any information they may have as to her whereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police do not know what clothes she was wearing when she went missing.

Millie Surman has gone missing from Dewsbury

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.

“Millie Surman was last seen in Dewsbury around 3pm yesterday (Jun 21). She is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. Her clothing is unknown.”