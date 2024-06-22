Millie Surman: Police find 13-year-old Yorkshire girl who had been missing overnight
Millie Surman was last seen at around 3pm on Friday (Jun 21) in Dewsbury. They are growing concerned for her safety, and are appealing for the public to contact them with any information they may have as to her whereabouts.
Police do not know what clothes she was wearing when she went missing.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.
“Millie Surman was last seen in Dewsbury around 3pm yesterday (Jun 21). She is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. Her clothing is unknown.”
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Millie, or who has information as to where she may be, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident log 1742 of June 21.
