Milly Johnson: 'I was the least likely person to be a successful novelist - the odds were against me but I did it'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When author Milly Johnson lost her father, she wrote the “deepest yet most emotional and heart-warming book I could, because that’s what I needed to read”.

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day poured out of her, the first draft taking only two-and-a-half weeks to write from scratch. The tale, which follows six people as they are forced to seek shelter from the snow in an inn in the Yorkshire moors, was intended to be a one-off when it came out in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now 61-year-old Milly has released a ‘sister’ novel, this one telling the story of seven strangers who find themselves stranded on a broken down train in the middle of nowhere for the whole of the Christmas period.

Barnsley author Milly Johnson. Photo: David Charles.

The idea began brewing after Milly lost her mother two years ago. “After my mum died, because for me writing is therapy, I started to think maybe I could write something similar to how I did for my dad,” she says. “Let the Bells Ring Out is for my mum.”

It would have been too similar a storyline to go back to the pub where the first tale was set - and Milly instead found her inspiration when the television in her front room mysteriously changed channel to a film set at Christmas about people travelling on a train.

“My partner had been watching snooker but had left the room and the TV must have changed itself over. Neither of us know why this was on but it was almost as if it was meant to be because at that moment I thought I know how I can do this book, I can set it on a train.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keen to get a feel for luxury travel, Milly booked a lunch trip on board The Northern Belle, an opulent train owned by Yorkshire businessman David Pitt, with a head chef from her hometown of Barnsley. “There is nothing like essential research when it’s a proper treat and a pleasure to do,” she wrote on her blog afterwards. “Caviar in one hand, champers in the other is how I’d like every day to go.”

Extravagance aside, there was work to do. Staff had agreed to take her on a tour of the train to help her build a picture for her story’s setting. “I thought, well, if I can see a luxury train with luxury toilets and luxury windows and lovely gorgeous walls and painted ceilings, I can make the rest up…The staff were absolutely fantastic. They showed me the galley and other bits you wouldn’t ordinarily see, all these things that were useful. It just blew my brain away.”

There are, of course, worse places to be stuck than the magnificence of an old-fashioned steam train which Milly has named the Yorkshire Belle. But for her characters, including a professional Santa, the experience is a profound one that forces them to face their respective present lives in order to move forward.

Milly says she tapped into her grief and feels like her mum has been with her in spirit. “I’m not a woo woo kind of person,” she admits, “but the things that have happened around my mum’s passing…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t even know this Northern Belle train existed either,” she adds. “And to find out it was on my doorstep and the chef is from Barnsley, it was like a jigsaw puzzle where all the pieces started fitting together themselves.”

It’s a “big book” for Milly, not only as a tribute for her mum, but released in the 20th anniversary year since her first book deal, “so I’m chucking everything at it”, she says. She can still remember the day she got the call. “It was like my whole life had geared up for that moment,” she recalls, though she was conscious the deal didn’t necessarily equal success.

“I had friends who I made in that era who got a deal at the same time as me, but their books didn’t sell and they disappeared off the face of the earth. I knew that once I’d got my foot in the door, there was absolutely no way on this planet that I would go back to obscurity.”

She can’t remember a time before she didn’t want to write. But she was split down the middle. One part of young Milly was telling her to go for it, the other was held back with thoughts of ‘no chance’. “(Young Milly) would be fist pumping today because this is what she always really wanted,” Milly muses. “I think I would have had half a life if I wasn’t doing what I was doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Half of me before was saying people like you don’t get those jobs, you’ve got no connections in the industry, you’ve never been to a creative writing class, you don’t know what you’re doing and why would the publishing world be interested in you and your little stories about the North? The other half was like I really want this and I’m going to try. She would be saying to me now, thank God we pushed.”

The writing career started with verses and jokes for greetings cards, after a succession of short-term jobs for Milly in everything from office work to sales. After 15 years of trying and being knocked back by publishers, her first book, The Yorkshire Pudding Club, came out in 2007, when the author was in her 40s.

There were times when she did not believe her dream would come true, but two influences kept her going - Catherine Cookson, a northern writer who was also in her 40s when first published, and Barnsley’s own Barry Hines, the writer of ‎A Kestrel for a Knave, which was adapted to become the Ken Loach film Kes.

“I was absolutely skint for about eight books, you know,” Milly says. “I had a job as it were that I lost around book three and I remember having to go to my dad saying, ‘I can’t afford the kids’ shoes for school’. I was writing these books and everybody thinks you’re automatically a millionaire but I was taking loans out to pay Peter, to pay Paul. And then around book eight, I started to break even.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started to get a decent wage. I started to get foreign rights deals. I started to get royalties. And then it started to build and more people wanted me. They were paying me more money to go here, there, and everywhere. I was getting more publicity. But it’s been a slow build. It took a long time. And the people of Yorkshire were brilliant. They bought the books, they sent them to people, bought them for others as gifts - they built me up.”

Even now, 23 books in, Milly still gets ‘anxiety dreams’. They’re always the same - she writes, people don’t like or want it, and she’s not able to support herself. She’s proud though, that before their deaths, her parents had realised she was doing alright, that her writing was “a proper job”. “I think it was part of my drive that I really wanted to show them that I was quite successful,” she says.

A self-described poster girl for giving it your best shot, Milly admits she’s a workaholic. “I was the least likely on paper person to be a successful novelist all around the world, a bestseller because the odds were against me..but I did it. I did it.”

“It’s nice to be in demand,” she adds. “And whilst I am, I will take it. There will come a day when maybe my sales start to dwindle and I’ll think, you know what, I’m going to retire. But not yet. I feel more energised now than years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let the Bells Ring Out, by Milly Johnson, published by Simon and Schuster, is out now.