Minds in Motion sparks joy at Ouse View care home

Residents at Ouse View, a cherished care home in Fulford, were treated to a day of heartfelt connection and creative expression as they welcomed volunteers from Minds in Motion, an esteemed community initiative led by passionate students from the University of York, aimed at supporting individuals living with dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, 2nd October, the halls of Ouse View buzzed with excitement as students from Minds in Motion brought their energy and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of the residents. The residents were delighted to welcome over 12 students from the University of York as part of the Minds in Motion group for a 'Getting to Know Me' session. The residents had a wonderful time-sharing story, chatting with the students, and creating new connections.

To top it all off, they had a lively sing-along and even got everyone dancing! It was such a joy to see so many smiles and hear the laughter filling the room. Days like these remind shows how special the community at Ouse View is!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big thank you to the students for their time and energy – the residents cannot wait to do it again!

Volunteer from Minds in Motion with a resident at Ouse View care home

Amidst the laughter and creativity, stories intertwined as students and residents engaged in heartfelt conversations, sharing snippets of their life journeys and forging lasting connections. From tales of childhood adventures to reflections on love and loss, each exchange was a celebration of the richness of human experience and the beauty of shared moments.

Rebekka Richardson, General Manager of Ouse View, expressed her gratitude, saying: "The visit from Minds in Motion was truly a highlight for our residents. The energy and compassion displayed by the volunteers’ uplifted spirits and created memories that will be cherished for years to come. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the students for their dedication and look forward to future collaborations."

Indeed, the day served as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of community and the profound impact of simple acts of kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the day drew to a close at Ouse View, hearts were full, and spirits soared, a testament to the enduring magic of human connection even under the rain-soaked skies.

Volunteers from Minds in Motion visited Ouse View care home