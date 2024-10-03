Minds in Motion sparks joy at Ouse View care home
On Wednesday, 2nd October, the halls of Ouse View buzzed with excitement as students from Minds in Motion brought their energy and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of the residents. The residents were delighted to welcome over 12 students from the University of York as part of the Minds in Motion group for a 'Getting to Know Me' session. The residents had a wonderful time-sharing story, chatting with the students, and creating new connections.
To top it all off, they had a lively sing-along and even got everyone dancing! It was such a joy to see so many smiles and hear the laughter filling the room. Days like these remind shows how special the community at Ouse View is!
A big thank you to the students for their time and energy – the residents cannot wait to do it again!
Amidst the laughter and creativity, stories intertwined as students and residents engaged in heartfelt conversations, sharing snippets of their life journeys and forging lasting connections. From tales of childhood adventures to reflections on love and loss, each exchange was a celebration of the richness of human experience and the beauty of shared moments.
Rebekka Richardson, General Manager of Ouse View, expressed her gratitude, saying: "The visit from Minds in Motion was truly a highlight for our residents. The energy and compassion displayed by the volunteers’ uplifted spirits and created memories that will be cherished for years to come. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the students for their dedication and look forward to future collaborations."
Indeed, the day served as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of community and the profound impact of simple acts of kindness.
As the day drew to a close at Ouse View, hearts were full, and spirits soared, a testament to the enduring magic of human connection even under the rain-soaked skies.
Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential care and dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.
