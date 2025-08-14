Miracle cat survives 50ft fall from Sheffield flat with just a broken jaw

A miracle cat used up one of its nine lives after incredibly surviving a 50ft (15m) fall from the fifth floor of a block of flats.

Four-year-old Ivy escaped with just a fractured jaw despite the huge plunge from a balcony at the modern apartment block in Sheffield.

Owner Emily Redfern, 26, had been enjoying dinner with a friend during one of the recent heatwaves when she realised her pet puss was missing.

The door to the enclosed balcony had been left open to cool the flat as temperatures reached 30 degress and Ivy had squeezed through a gap.

She then plummeted five floors into the communal courtyard on June 23 this year.

After searching the apartment, Emily feared the worst had happened and rushed downstairs to find Ivy curled up on the ground, luckily still alive.

Marketing executive Emily said: "I couldn’t drive, I was too panicked, so a friend took us straight to an emergency vet.”

The following day, Ivy was transferred to Vets for Pets Sheffield Drakehouse, where an X-ray revealed Ivy had suffered a dislocated jaw but, miraculously, no other injuries.

Practice owner and head vet, Dr Alexandra Dontu said: “This was the first time in my career I’d treated a patient who had fallen from such a height.

“We repositioned the jaw, taped her face to keep it stable, and fitted a feeding tube to support her recovery.”

Over the next few weeks, Ivy returned to the practice every two to three days for check-ups and bandage changes.

Emily syringe-fed Ivy every two hours, alongside her full-time job, and even woke up throughout the night to ensure she received the nutrition she needed.

Dr. Dontu added: “Our profession can swing from seeing a new puppy to dealing with serious injuries in a matter of minutes.

"Ivy’s case was traumatic for Emily, but she did an amazing job at home. It was a real team effort from everyone here.”

Ivy is now almost fully recovered and back to her usual self. Emily has since installed netting on her balcony to prevent any future accidents.

Vets have now issued a warning to pet owners living in high-rise buildings to take precautions during hot weather.

Dr. Dontu added: “Cats are naturally inquisitive creatures, especially during the summer months, so even small gaps or the thin ledge of a balcony railing can be dangerous.

“If you’re unsure, speak to your vet. Prevention is key, and we’re always here to help.”

Emily added: “I can’t thank the team at Drakehouse enough.