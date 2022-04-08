Mires Beck charity set to open a cafe at its North Cave nursery site

Mires Beck Nursery, which recently opened a new site at Wilberfoss, is set to operate a cafe at its North Cave base. Photo submitted

Mires Beck Nursery will open the eatery later this month at its North Cave site.

The move follows the opening of a second tree growing nursery at Wilberfoss.

A Mires Beck spokesperson said: “We are a registered charity of more than 28 years, offering day services for adults with learning disabilities and are a large grower of plants and trees for trade and conservation projects.

“The site at North Cave is 14 acres in size with a charity office, horticultural operation and retail garden centre.

“The cafe, which opens in late April, will be a welcome addition to visitors of the nursery. It has been supported by The Friends of Mires Beck, the charity’s official fundraising partner.

“We recently opened a second tree growing nursery in Wilberfoss with plans to grow the day service operation in line with this expansion.

“All money raised from the plants and tree production fund the running of the charity, continually enhancing the site for service users frequenting Mires Beck.

“It goes towards future plans to improve both facilities in order to provide activities for vulnerable people in our community for years to come.

“We have also installed a new disabled access path around the North Cave nursery to improve the experience for those people with mobility challenges.”