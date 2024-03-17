Missing children in York update: All four missing children in York found ‘safe and well’ following extensive searches in the city
After extensive searches by the North Yorkshire Police, all four missing children in York have been found safe and well.
Today (March 17) North Yorkshire Police appealed for information about the two girls, Lacie, 12, and Chelsea, 13, who went missing yesterday and were believed to be together after the police found twin boys, Harrison and Harper.
Following extensive searches of the city, all have now been located.