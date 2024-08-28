Police searching for a Yorkshire woman who has been missing for more than two weeks have found a body.

South Yorkshire Police released a new image of the woman, named only as Christine, on Monday (Aug 26) as the search for her entered the second week.

The force also put a digivan displaying images of her and information about her last known whereabouts in an attempt to jog the memory of people who may have seen her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine, who is from the Wheatley area of Doncaster, had spent the afternoon of August 12 getting coffee and lunch with her sister, before returning home at about 5.10pm.

She had last been seen at 5.57pm on Cantley Lane that day. The new CCTV image showed Christine at 6.03pm on August 12 walking down Ascot Avenue, near the junction with Sandown Gardens.

However, police have now confirmed they have found a body which they believe to be that of Christine’s.

Christine's disappearance sparked a major search operation

A statement said: “Officers searching for missing 66-year-old woman Christine, who was last seen on Monday 12 August, have found a body. While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Christine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time. We want to take this opportunity to thank the public who have been incredibly supportive in sharing our appeals.