UPDATE: The two sisters have now been found safe and well by police.

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find two missing sisters from Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said there are “significant concerns” for the welfare of Kacey Weston, who has been reported missing from Bradford.

She was last seen at her home in the Tong area of Bradford at around 9.50am today (May 25).

Kacey (left) and Evie (right) Weston have gone missing

She is thought to be with her sister, Evie, who is 11.

The 15-year-old is described as being about 5ft tall, and wearing black leggings/shorts and a pink jumper.

Evie is described as 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black hoodie with a pink coloured butterfly on the hood.

Kacey and Evie are believed to be together, and both are said to be vulnerable, police said.