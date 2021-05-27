Trevor Duckworth took his motorised barstool on a soon-to-be confirmed world-best record speed of 22.465 mph.

A number of new Guinness World Records speeds were also set at the event for a wheelie bin, electric mono-wheel and wheelbarrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guinness World Record adjudicators were present on May 16 and 17 at a Straightliners land speed event at Elvington Airfield, North Yorkshire.

Videos show new speed world records being set for the fastest wheelie bin, wheelbarrow - and a bar stool. Pictures: SWNS

Prospective barstool record-older Trevor is the founder of Straightliners - which organises some of the most unusual automotive speed events.

Mr Duckworth holds 21 world and over 30 British records over all distances, riding solo motorcycles and three wheelers.

He has designed and built numerous unusual vehicles including world's fastest toilet.

Mark Foster set a world record speed of 59.057mph in an electric monowheel.

Videos show new speed world records being set for the fastest wheelie bin, wheelbarrow - and a bar stool. Pictures: SWNS

Meanwhile Andy Jennings set the wheelie bin world record with a speed of 45mph.

The 28-year-old design engineer said he loves building and breaking stuff in his personal time and has always been into cars.

Andy attempted the record for a school friend who was injured at work five years ago.

Comatose for two years - he was left with brain damage and unfortunately passed away during lockdown.

Videos show new speed world records being set for the fastest wheelie bin, wheelbarrow - and a bar stool. Pictures: SWNS

"The reason for doing it is to raise awareness that anything can happen to you," he said. "One life, live it!"

Kevin Nicks broke a record in his motorised wheelbarrow with a speed of 46.19 mph.