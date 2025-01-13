Mel Sykes, 42, was diagnosed with a Chiari malformation - where the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal - after losing her balance and slurring her speech.

Mel, who has previously took part in 100 mile races, had surgery to reduce the pressure on her brain but was told there was a chance that she could never run again.

However, she's now took part in the Spine Race - where participants have seven days to run 268 miles from Edale, in Derbysshire to Kirk Yetholm, in Scotland.

Mel first started suffering with double vision in 2023, but went to the opticians and the GP who both "didn't seem too concerned" about it and prescribed her some glasses.

She then struggled to drive because of her double vision and then started suffering from having pins and needles in the left side of her face, arm and hand.

Mel, from Holmfirth, was then unable to walk in a straight line because she was losing her balance and then she started to slur her speech.

The 42-year-old was initially treated at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust but was then referred to the specialist neurosurgery team at Leeds General Infirmary.

But after having surgery, she asked doctors Ian Anderson and Emeka Okorie if she could ever do an ultramarathon again - but they said she might not even be able to run now.

After Mel's surgery, she started walking small distances with a friend but just four months after the operation, she took part in an 18 mile race.

She said: "I was up on my feet quite quickly but walking small distances at first, to the end of the street and back was all I could manage as long as a friend was with me.

"By the end of December I was able to start some slow running again.

"Then in February, I ran an 18-mile race - just four months after brain surgery."

1 . Montane Spine Challenger South race Participants pictured at Wessenden Head in West Yorkshire as they tackle the treacherous conditions of the Montane Spine Challenger South race, a 108 mile trek from Edale to Hawes. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Mel Sykes Mel Sykes, 42, was diagnosed with a Chiari malformation - where the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal - after losing her balance and slurring her speech. Photo: SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Mel Sykes surgery scar Mel, who has previously took part in 100 mile races, had surgery to reduce the pressure on her brain but was told there was a chance that she could never run again. Photo: SWNS Photo Sales